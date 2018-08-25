https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-9-Angels-3-13181844.php
Astros 9, Angels 3
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|White dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Rvera c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|F.Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ward 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Yng Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Houston
|001
|040
|112—9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|210—3
E_Bregman (14). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Altuve (25), White (5), M.Gonzalez (19). 3B_Trout (4). HR_Altuve (10), Correa (14), M.Gonzalez (13), Ward (2). SB_Bregman (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel W,10-10
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|McHugh
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sipp H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Heaney L,7-8
|6
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McGuire
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_42,788 (45,050).
