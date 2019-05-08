Athletics' Fiers pitching no-hitter thru 7 innings vs Reds

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Athletics' Fiers pitching no-hitter thru 7 innings vs Reds 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fiers has thrown 109 pitches Tuesday night in Oakland. He has struck out five and he issued his only two walks in the seventh inning.

In 2015, Fiers pitched a no-hitter for Houston against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw a career-high 134 pitches in that game.

The A's backed Fiers with two outstanding defensive plays in the sixth. Second baseman Jurickson Profar made a diving catch on Kyle Farmer's popup into short right field, then center fielder Ramon Laureano made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Joey Votto of extra bases to end the inning.

The A's lead 1-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports