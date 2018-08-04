Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ro.Rdrg 2b 5 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 5 0 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0
Goodrum lf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 0
Joh.Hck 1b 5 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 5 0 1 0 Barreto pr 0 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 5 0 1 0 Martini lf 0 1 0 0
J.Iglss ss 5 0 2 0 Pscotty rf 5 0 1 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Canha lf-1b 5 0 0 0
Lucroy c 5 0 1 0
Lureano cf 5 0 1 1
Totals 43 0 6 0 Totals 42 1 7 1
Detroit 000 000 000 000 0—0
Oakland 000 000 000 000 1—1

DP_Detroit 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Oakland 6. 2B_J.Iglesias (27), M.Olson (21), Piscotty (28). SB_Castellanos (2), Candelario (2), J.Iglesias (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Hardy 7 1 0 0 2 6
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 2 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 2 1 0 0 0 1
Farmer L,3-4 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Oakland
Anderson 7 2 0 0 1 2
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen 2 2 0 0 0 4
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3
Pagan W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:32. A_14,766 (46,765).