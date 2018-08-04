https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-1-Tigers-0-13-innings-13131501.php
Athletics 1, Tigers 0, 13 innings,
|Detroit
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ro.Rdrg 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Martini lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|43
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|42
|1
|7
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
DP_Detroit 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Oakland 6. 2B_J.Iglesias (27), M.Olson (21), Piscotty (28). SB_Castellanos (2), Candelario (2), J.Iglesias (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Hardy
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer L,3-4
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Anderson
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Petit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pagan W,3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:32. A_14,766 (46,765).
