Athletics 11, Rangers 5
|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|Pence dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pinder 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Frsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|Texas
|110
|001
|002—
|5
|Oakland
|110
|620
|01x—11
E_Montas (2), Da.Santana (3). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mazara (3), Gallo (4), Pence (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Semien (8), Laureano (2), Phegley (4). 3B_Piscotty (1). HR_Da.Santana (2), M.Chapman (7). SB_Andrus (5), Laureano (2). SF_Forsythe (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn L,2-2
|3
|1-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Huang
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Springs
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Oakland
|Montas W,4-1
|5
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dull
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_by Lynn (Laureano). WP_Montas, Lynn, Huang.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:17. A_10,496 (46,765).
