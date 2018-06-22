https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-11-White-Sox-2-13018817.php
Athletics 11, White Sox 2
Published 7:31 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Du.Fwlr cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Barreto 2b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|11
|11
|9
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Oakland
|040
|040
|030—11
|Chicago
|000
|001
|001—
|2
E_L.Garcia (3), Moncada 2 (11), Semien (14). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Davidson (11), Y.Sanchez (12). HR_Barreto 2 (3). SF_Lucroy (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea W,7-6
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Hendriks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lucas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Shields L,2-9
|4
|2-3
|5
|8
|2
|2
|4
|Minaya
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avilan
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Rondon
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Lucas (Smith). WP_Shields.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:04.
