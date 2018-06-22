Athletics 11, White Sox 2

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Du.Fwlr cf 5 1 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 5 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 3b 5 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 5 1 2 1 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 1 Canha lf 4 2 1 0 L.Grcia lf 4 0 2 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 2 1 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 1 Barreto 2b 4 2 2 6 Engel cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 39 11 11 9 Totals 35 2 8 2

Oakland 040 040 030—11 Chicago 000 001 001— 2

E_L.Garcia (3), Moncada 2 (11), Semien (14). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Davidson (11), Y.Sanchez (12). HR_Barreto 2 (3). SF_Lucroy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Manaea W,7-6 7 5 1 1 0 7 Hendriks 1 2 0 0 0 2 Lucas 1 1 1 1 0 0 Chicago Shields L,2-9 4 2-3 5 8 2 2 4 Minaya 2 1 0 0 0 2 Avilan 1 3 3 3 0 0 Rondon 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lucas (Smith). WP_Shields.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:04.