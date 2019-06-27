Athletics 2, Cardinals 0

Oakland St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 0 0 Edman 3b 4 0 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1 Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 0 0 Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0 Canha cf-lf 4 0 2 0 De.Fwlr cf 3 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Wnwrght p 2 0 0 0 B.Tylor c 3 1 1 1 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Mengden p 2 0 0 0 M.Crpnt ph 1 0 0 0 Grssman ph 1 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Petit p 0 0 0 0 Lureano cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 32 0 5 0

Oakland 000 100 100—2 St. Louis 000 000 000—0

LOB_Oakland 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Canha (7), Ozuna (15). HR_M.Chapman (19), B.Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Mengden W,2-1 6 4 0 0 1 5 Petit H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soria H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hendriks S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Wainwright L,5-7 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 9 Gallegos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Gant 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Wainwright (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:46. A_44,871 (45,538).