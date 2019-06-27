https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-2-Cardinals-0-14054495.php
Athletics 2, Cardinals 0
|Oakland
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hndriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|De.Fwlr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wnwrght p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Tylor c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mengden p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100—2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
LOB_Oakland 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Canha (7), Ozuna (15). HR_M.Chapman (19), B.Taylor (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden W,2-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Petit H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Wainwright L,5-7
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Wainwright (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:46. A_44,871 (45,538).
View Comments