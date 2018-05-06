https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-2-Orioles-0-12-innings-12891578.php
Athletics 2, Orioles 0, 12 innings,
Published 12:57 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
|Baltimore
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pterson 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|38
|2
|4
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|000—0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|002—2
LOB_Baltimore 11, Oakland 4. 2B_A.Jones (9), Trumbo (2), Santander (5). HR_K.Davis (9). SB_Peterson (4). CS_Gentry (1), M.Machado (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Gausman
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Givens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Araujo L,1-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Cahill
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Petit
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Casilla
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hatcher W,3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Casilla (Jones). WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:32. A_24,612 (46,765).
