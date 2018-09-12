Athletics 3, Orioles 2

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Lureano cf 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 1 Villar ss 4 1 2 2 Lowrie 2b 2 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 2 1 A.Jones rf 4 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 3 1 Rickard lf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 Valera 2b 3 1 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Ca.Jsph c 2 0 1 0 Canha lf 0 0 0 0 Co.Jsph ph 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 32 2 6 2

Oakland 003 000 000—3 Baltimore 000 001 010—2

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_M.Chapman (38), Piscotty (39). HR_Villar (13). SB_A.Jones (6), Valera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Fiers W,12-6 6 4 1 1 1 7 Rodney H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino H,23 1 2 1 1 0 1 Familia S,18-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Cobb 2 1 0 0 1 2 Wright Jr. L,3-2 3 3 3 3 2 3 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 0 2 Scott 1 2 0 0 0 2 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:45. A_9,141 (45,971).