https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-3-Orioles-2-14010768.php
Athletics 3, Orioles 2
|Baltimore
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sntnder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000—2
|Oakland
|102
|000
|00x—3
E_M.Chapman (6), Sisco (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 6. 2B_Semien (16), M.Olson (8), Laureano (14). CS_Sisco (1). S_R.Ruiz (1), Alberto (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner L,6-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Yacabonis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Oakland
|Fiers W,7-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Hendriks H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,16-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Cashner (Phegley). WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:32. A_12,345 (46,765).
View Comments