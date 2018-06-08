Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 0 0 Du.Fwlr cf 4 0 0 0
Orlando cf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
Mstakas dh 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0
S.Perez c 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 2 1 1
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1
A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 2 1
H.Dzier 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 3 1
A.Escbr ss 3 1 1 1 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
R.Trres 3b 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 9 4
Kansas City 001 000 000—1
Oakland 000 103 00x—4

DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Moustakas (16), M.Chapman (9). HR_A.Escobar (3), M.Olson (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hammel L,2-6 6 8 4 4 1 6
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Blackburn W,1-0 6 3 1 1 0 3
Trivino H,7 1 1 0 0 0 1
Petit H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Sean Barber; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:18. A_7,963 (46,765).