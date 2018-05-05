Athletics 6, Orioles 4

Baltimore Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mancini lf 5 0 0 0 Joyce lf 4 1 0 0 A.Jones cf 4 2 3 1 Semien ss 4 1 1 1 M.Mchdo ss 3 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 5 0 3 1 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 5 1 1 3 Trumbo rf 4 0 2 1 M.Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 0 Vlencia 3b 3 0 1 1 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Pterson 2b 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Joseph c 3 0 1 0 Lucroy c 4 2 3 0 Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 37 6 11 6

Baltimore 100 003 000—4 Oakland 400 001 01x—6

E_M.Machado (5), Peterson (1), Joseph (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Trumbo (1), Joseph (3), M.Olson (5), Lucroy 2 (9). HR_A.Jones (5), K.Davis (8), M.Olson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cashner 4 2-3 6 4 3 3 5 Brach L,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 2 O'Day 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Bleier 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Oakland Mengden 5 3 1 1 1 5 Petit BS,1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 Trivino W,2-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Dull H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Treinen S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:21. A_12,723 (46,765).