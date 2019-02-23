https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-6-White-Sox-5-13639774.php
Athletics 6, White Sox 5
|Chicago
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yrzarri 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Barrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rndon ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Sk.Bolt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Tlson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Palka dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mrcedes ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Skole 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Prfar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllspie pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Pnder dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Mrphy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|D.Fwler ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gnzalez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Frost rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C.Jseph pr
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L.Rbert cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pnnngtn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cmpbell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|Chicago
|110
|201
|000—5
|Oakland
|100
|112
|01x—6
E_Profar (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Oakland 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Rondon (1), Palka (1), Zavala (1), Laureano (1), Barreto (1). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Piscotty (1). CS_Alvarez (1), Semien (1). SF_Joseph (1), Pennington (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Guerrero
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Delgado H, 1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Marshall H, 1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Turner
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Thompson L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Bassitt
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rodney
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Petit
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Trivino
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bridwell
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Triggs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Turner (Neuse).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jason Starkovich.
T_2:54. A_3,906
