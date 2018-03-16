Athletics 7, Indians 3

Cleveland Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Zmmer cf 3 1 2 1 D.Fwler cf 3 0 1 2 G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0 B..Boyd cf 1 1 1 0 T.Nquin lf 3 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Brnes lf 2 0 0 0 Lmbrdzz 2b 2 1 1 1 Chsnhll rf 2 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 2 0 0 0 T.Mrphy pr 2 1 0 0 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 M.Npoli dh 2 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 Rfsnydr pr 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 0 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Hanigan c 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 3b 0 0 0 1 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Pnder ss 3 0 1 0 D.Maggi 3b 1 0 1 0 Merrell pr 0 1 0 0 Urshela 1b 4 1 2 1 S.Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 Stamets 2b 2 0 1 0 Maxwell c 2 2 1 2 Krieger pr 1 0 0 0 M.Canha 1b 3 1 1 0 Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 Wkmatsu pr 1 0 1 0 B.Pwell rf 3 1 2 0 Martini rf 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 7 8 6

Cleveland 100 001 001—3 Oakland 020 000 50x—7

E_Hanigan (3), Neuse (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Maggi (3), Wakamatsu (1), Fowler (2). HR_Zimmer (3), Urshela (3), Maxwell (2). SB_Powell (1). SF_Toffey (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco 4 3 2 2 2 4 Ogando 2 0 0 0 0 1 Torres L, 1-1 1-3 4 5 5 2 0 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Belisle 1 1 0 0 1 1 Oakland Mengden 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 4 Treinen BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hendriks W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 0 Castro 1 2 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Castro (Allen).

WP_Torres.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, John Libka.

T_2:54. A_10,012