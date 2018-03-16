ClevelandOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
B.Zmmer cf3121D.Fwler cf3012
G.Allen cf1000B..Boyd cf1110
T.Nquin lf3000Barreto 2b3000
B.Brnes lf2000Lmbrdzz 2b2111
Chsnhll rf2000M.Joyce dh2000
T.Mrphy pr2100B.Tylor ph1000
M.Npoli dh2000K.Davis lf3000
Rfsnydr pr1000A.Grcia lf0000
R.Perez c3011Chapman 3b3000
Hanigan c1000W.Tffey 3b0001
Ya.Diaz 3b3000C.Pnder ss3010
D.Maggi 3b1010Merrell pr0100
Urshela 1b4121S.Neuse ph1000
Stamets 2b2010Maxwell c2212
Krieger pr1000M.Canha 1b3110
Gnzalez ss2000Garneau c1000
Wkmatsu pr1010B.Pwell rf3120
Martini rf0000
Totals34383Totals31786
Cleveland100001001—3
Oakland02000050x—7

E_Hanigan (3), Neuse (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Maggi (3), Wakamatsu (1), Fowler (2). HR_Zimmer (3), Urshela (3), Maxwell (2). SB_Powell (1). SF_Toffey (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Carrasco432224
Ogando200001
Torres L, 1-11-345520
Ramirez2-300010
Belisle110011
Oakland
Mengden5 2-332224
Treinen BS, 0-11-310011
Hendriks W, 1-0110011
Alcantara110000
Castro121103

HBP_by_Castro (Allen).

WP_Torres.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, John Libka.

T_2:54. A_10,012