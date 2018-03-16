https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-Indians-3-12760018.php
Athletics 7, Indians 3
Published 7:08 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
|Cleveland
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Zmmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|D.Fwler cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B..Boyd cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Nquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lmbrdzz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Chsnhll rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Npoli dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hanigan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Maggi 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Merrell pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|S.Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Krieger pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wkmatsu pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Pwell rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Martini rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|6
|Cleveland
|100
|001
|001—3
|Oakland
|020
|000
|50x—7
E_Hanigan (3), Neuse (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Maggi (3), Wakamatsu (1), Fowler (2). HR_Zimmer (3), Urshela (3), Maxwell (2). SB_Powell (1). SF_Toffey (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Ogando
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Torres L, 1-1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Belisle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Mengden
|5 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Treinen
|BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hendriks W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by_Castro (Allen).
WP_Torres.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, John Libka.
T_2:54. A_10,012
