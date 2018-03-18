OaklandSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Barreto ss4120J.Panik 2b4110
M.Joyce dh4111M.Gomez 2b2000
L.Frrar ph1000Br.Belt 1b1101
Pscotty rf4110O'Cnner c1010
Sk.Bolt cf1000Lngoria 3b2010
M.Olson 1b3011Calixte 3b1000
Smlnski cf4111Crwford ss3010
S.Neuse 3b4122d'Arnud ss0000
Maxwell c3110H.Pence lf3021
Garneau c1000Hundley c1000
A.Grcia lf3110K.Jnsen 1b1000
Ramirez lf1000J.Prker rf2000
Lmbrdzz 2b3111Wllmson rf1000
Merrell1000G.Blnco dh4000
S.Dggar cf4110
Totals378116Totals30372
Oakland401201000—8
San Francisco000210000—3

E_Neuse (4), Crawford (2). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 4. LOB_Oakland 4, San Francisco 7. 2B_Joyce (3), Olson (5), Smolinski (2), Neuse (4), Garcia (4), Lombardozzi (4). 3B_Piscotty (2). HR_Neuse (5). SF_Olson (3), Belt (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Triggs W, 3-03 2-322234
Bassitt1-300020
Jokisch131100
Gossett S, 2-24 1-320025
San Francisco
Blach L, 1-2597304
Fernandez221102
Dyson100003
Beede2-300001

HBP_by_Triggs (Longoria).

WP_Gossett, Fernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:41. A_12,045