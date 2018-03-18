https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-8-Giants-3-12761686.php
Athletics 8, Giants 3
Published 9:55 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Barreto ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Joyce dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Gomez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Frrar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Belt 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O'Cnner c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sk.Bolt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Calixte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|d'Arnud ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Pence lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Jnsen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lmbrdzz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wllmson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Merrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|6
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|Oakland
|401
|201
|000—8
|San Francisco
|000
|210
|000—3
E_Neuse (4), Crawford (2). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 4. LOB_Oakland 4, San Francisco 7. 2B_Joyce (3), Olson (5), Smolinski (2), Neuse (4), Garcia (4), Lombardozzi (4). 3B_Piscotty (2). HR_Neuse (5). SF_Olson (3), Belt (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Triggs W, 3-0
|3 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Bassitt
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jokisch
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gossett S, 2-2
|4 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|San Francisco
|Blach L, 1-2
|5
|9
|7
|3
|0
|4
|Fernandez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Beede
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Triggs (Longoria).
WP_Gossett, Fernandez.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:41. A_12,045
