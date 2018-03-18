Athletics 8, Giants 3

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Barreto ss 4 1 2 0 J.Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 N.Mndou 2b 1 0 1 0 M.Gomez 2b 1 0 1 0 M.Joyce dh 4 1 1 1 Br.Belt 1b 1 1 0 1 L.Frrar ph 1 0 0 0 O'Cnner c 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 0 Sk.Bolt cf 1 0 0 0 Calixte 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 Hthcott pr 1 0 0 0 d'Arnud ss 0 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 4 1 1 1 H.Pence lf 3 0 2 1 S.Neuse 3b 4 1 2 2 Hundley c 1 0 0 0 Maxwell c 3 1 1 0 K.Jnsen 1b 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 J.Prker rf 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 3 1 1 0 Wllmson rf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0 G.Blnco dh 3 0 0 0 Lmbrdzz 2b 3 1 1 1 Ch.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Merrell ss 1 0 0 0 S.Dggar cf 4 1 1 0 Totals 39 8 12 6 Totals 29 3 7 2

Oakland 401 201 000—8 San Francisco 000 210 000—3

E_Neuse (4), Crawford (2). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 4. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 8. 2B_Joyce (3), Olson (5), Smolinski (2), Neuse (4), Garcia (4), Lombardozzi (4). 3B_Piscotty (2). HR_Neuse (5). SF_Olson (3), Belt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Triggs W, 3-0 3 2-3 2 2 2 3 4 Bassitt 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Jokisch 1 3 1 1 0 0 Gossett S, 2-2 4 2 0 0 2 5 San Francisco Blach L, 1-2 5 9 7 3 0 4 Fernandez 2 2 1 1 0 2 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 3 Beede 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Triggs (Longoria).

WP_Fernandez, Beede.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:41. A_12,045