OaklandSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Barreto ss4120J.Panik 2b4110
N.Mndou 2b1010M.Gomez 2b1010
M.Joyce dh4111Br.Belt 1b1101
L.Frrar ph1000O'Cnner c1000
Pscotty rf4110Lngoria 3b2010
Sk.Bolt cf1000Calixte 3b1000
M.Olson 1b3011Crwford ss3010
Hthcott pr1000d'Arnud ss0000
Smlnski cf4111H.Pence lf3021
S.Neuse 3b4122Hundley c1000
Maxwell c3110K.Jnsen 1b1000
Garneau c1000J.Prker rf2000
A.Grcia lf3110Wllmson rf1000
Ramirez lf1000G.Blnco dh3000
Lmbrdzz 2b3111Ch.Shaw ph1000
Merrell ss1000S.Dggar cf4110
Totals398126Totals29372
Oakland401201000—8
San Francisco000210000—3

E_Neuse (4), Crawford (2). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 4. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 8. 2B_Joyce (3), Olson (5), Smolinski (2), Neuse (4), Garcia (4), Lombardozzi (4). 3B_Piscotty (2). HR_Neuse (5). SF_Olson (3), Belt (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Triggs W, 3-03 2-322234
Bassitt1-300020
Jokisch131100
Gossett S, 2-2420025
San Francisco
Blach L, 1-2597304
Fernandez221102
Dyson100003
Beede110001

HBP_by_Triggs (Longoria).

WP_Fernandez, Beede.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:41. A_12,045