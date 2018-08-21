Athletics 9, Rangers 0

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Pinder ph-lf-2b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Profar 3b 2 0 0 0 Canha ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 1 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 0 1 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 5 3 3 1 D.Rbnsn cf 2 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 2 3 1 Tocci ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 2 2 5 Lucroy c 4 0 3 0 Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 38 9 14 9

Texas 000 000 000—0 Oakland 031 003 11x—9

LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Mazara (17), M.Chapman (29), Piscotty (34), Semien (28), Lucroy (19). HR_K.Davis (37), Piscotty (16), Laureano 2 (2). CS_Choo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Colon L,7-11 5 10 7 7 1 3 Springs 2 3 1 1 2 3 Claudio 1 1 1 1 1 1 Oakland Fiers W,9-6 7 1 0 0 1 8 Buchter 1 2 0 0 0 1 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0

Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Fiers (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_9,341 (46,765).