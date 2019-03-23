https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Bailey-powers-Islanders-past-Flyers-4-2-13711471.php
Bailey powers Islanders past Flyers 4-2
Photo: Matt Slocum, AP
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Bailey scored twice, stopping a 12-game drought, and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Saturday.
Nick Leddy and Brock Nelson also scored for New York, which had dropped two in a row and three of four overall. Robin Lehner made 22 stops.
The Islanders (43-25-7) moved within a point of idle Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Robert Hagg and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 36 saves.
The Flyers (36-31-8) had won two of three, including a 3-1 victory at Chicago on Thursday night. But the home loss against New York is a big blow to their fleeting chances of rallying to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
