Photo: Gary Landers, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez follows through on a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez follows through on a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. Photo: Gary Landers, AP Image 2 of 4 Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza (9) raises his fist as he rounds the bases with a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ty Blach during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. less Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza (9) raises his fist as he rounds the bases with a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Ty Blach during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 19, ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP Image 3 of 4 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez, left, is pulled from the game by manager Bruce Bochy, right during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. At rear is Giants catcher Nick Hundley. less San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez, left, is pulled from the game by manager Bruce Bochy, right during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in ... more Photo: Gary Landers, AP Image 4 of 4 San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik hits a broken-bat single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik hits a broken-bat single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. Photo: Gary Landers, AP Balanced Reds sweep Giants with 11-4 romp 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds closed out a nice weekend with another solid day at the plate.

It was quite a response to a tough series against Cleveland.

Suarez hit a two-run homer during Cincinnati's seven-run third inning, and the Reds swept the San Francisco Giants with an 11-4 win on Sunday.

Jose Peraza also hit a two-run homer for last-place Cincinnati, which outscored San Francisco 18-5 in the last two games. Billy Hamilton tripled twice and drove in three runs.

The Reds also swept the Giants in Cincy last season. Nine different Reds scored at least one run, helping Cincinnati bounce back after it was swept by Cleveland.

"Sometimes it is when you play a club," interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "We had a hot Cleveland team, then we get a Giants team that's been struggling with the bats. We got them at the right time."

San Francisco had a chance to sweep Los Angeles before the Dodgers' 12-inning victory on Wednesday night. The Giants then managed just six runs in the sweep by the Reds, extending their slide to four games.

"It's frustrating," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "We didn't hit much, The offense didn't do anything here. We were hoping for more."

Giants left-hander Andrew Suarez (4-9) was tagged for seven runs, five earned, and seven hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings in the finale.

"I got ahead," Suarez said. "I just couldn't put them away. I didn't have that putaway pitch today. I thought I had good stuff. The location wasn't there."

Giants infielder Chase d'Arnaud worked a scoreless eighth in his first career pitching appearance.

Suarez's career-best 27th homer made it 6-1 in the third. Scooter Gennett hit a two-run triple before Suarez's drive to center.

Curt Casali also had two hits and drove in two runs in Cincinnati's big inning.

"It was an awesome inning," Casali said. "I'm sure I've had two hits in an inning at some point in my career, but not in the big leagues. Any time you put up a crooked number against a club like that, it's important."

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (7-10) struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. He was charged with three runs, one earned, and six hits.

"Everything was working for me today," Castillo said. "I was commanding my changeup. My slider was good and I was throwing strikes. I think, like last year, I'm able to throw my pitches in any situation."

Castillo retired 13 straight batters before Stephen Duggar's two-out single in the seventh.

"You look at his velocity," Bochy said, "I don't know of anybody in the National League who throws harder on average, and his changeup was biting. He was on top of his game."

Peraza finished with three hits as Cincinnati closed out a 5-4 homestand. Phillip Ervin had two hits and scored a run.

NEW LOOK

Brandon Belt became the first first baseman to lead off for the Giants since David Bell on July 6, 2002, at Arizona. Belt went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

NEW FACE

Aristides Aquino made his major league debut when he ran for Gennett in the sixth inning. Aquino was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Friday when Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

TRIPLE HAPPY

The Reds had three triples in one game for the first time since Hamilton, Peraza and Devin Mesoraco tripled against the Dodgers on June 17, 2017. Hamilton is the first Red with two triples in one game since Jay Bruce on May 2, 2015, at Atlanta.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Scott Schebler (strained AC joint in his right shoulder) is set for a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola. The Reds hope he will be ready to join them in Chicago during their weekend series with the Cubs.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (6-8) makes just his second career start against the Mets in Monday's series opener in New York.

Reds: Homer Bailey (1-10) is scheduled to start Monday in Milwaukee. The Reds are 1-15 in Bailey's starts this season.