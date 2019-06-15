Bauers hits for cycle as Indians drub Tigers 13-4

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland's Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, and the Indians routed the Detroit Tigers 13-4 on Friday night after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning.

Bauers singled and tripled in that inning. He also hit a double in the second and a two-run homer in the eighth, becoming the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis did it at Toronto on July 2, 2016.

Leonys Martin's three-run homer highlighted Cleveland's eight-run fourth. The Indians sent 13 men to the plate that inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 10-3 advantage. The first six batters of the inning reached base.

Adam Plutko (3-1) allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings for Cleveland. He walked one and struck out six.

Ryan Carpenter (1-4) threw 92 pitches but only lasted three-plus innings. He allowed six earned runs, eight hits and four walks.

Miguel Cabrera and Brandon Dixon hit consecutive homers for Detroit in the second.

The 23-year-old Bauers came into the game hitting just .209, but he opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second. The Indians led 2-0 before Cabrera and Dixon answered with solo shots.

Cleveland hit for the cycle as a team in the fourth. Roberto Perez and Bauers hit singles to start the inning, then came home on Martin's homer. The Indians later loaded the bases, and second baseman Harold Castro's one-out error allowed two runs to score.

Perez added a two-run double, and Bauers hit an RBI triple.

Bauers completed his cycle with a homer to right that went an estimated 406 feet and made it 13-3.

The game was played with three umpires after third-base ump Jim Wolf left in the first inning. There was no announcement of a reason for Wolf's departure.

SIGNED

The Indians announced the signing of 32 of their 2019 draft picks, including right-hander Daniel Espino, their first-round selection.

The Tigers announced six signings, meaning they've agreed to terms with 21 of their 40 picks, so far.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber has been cleared to work on strength building after having his broken arm evaluated. ... RHP Cody Anderson had surgery Friday to repair a tendon in his right elbow. ... RHP Dan Otero (shoulder inflammation) threw out to 100 feet Friday.

Tigers: Detroit said Double-A RHP Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, was going on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Indians: Shane Bieber (5-2) starts Saturday night at Detroit.

Tigers: Detroit hadn't announced a starter for Saturday.

