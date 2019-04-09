Baylor's Cox won't need knee surgery after title game injury

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor junior post Lauren Cox has a sprained MCL with bone bruising in her left knee and won't need surgery after getting hurt in the national championship game.

Cox had an MRI and an examination Monday after Baylor's on-campus celebration of its third national title.

The school said there is no timetable for the return of the 6-foot-4 player.

But Cox not needing surgery is good news after the gruesome look of the injury late in the third quarter of an 82-81 win over Notre Dame on Sunday night in Tampa.

Baylor led by 12 points when she got hurt and was taken off the court in a wheelchair. She was on crutches when she returned to the bench for the end of the game.

Cox was still wearing a big brace at the victory celebration Monday, but was walking without the aid of crutches.

