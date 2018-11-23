Bell with 18, No. 23 Minnesota women roll past Cornell 65-45

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Destiny Pitts added 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers and No. 23 Minnesota led all the way to defeat Cornell 65-45 Friday, winning a fifth straight to open the season.

The Golden Gophers scored 25 points off 22 Cornell turnovers, added 19 more points from the free-throw line and six players combined for 10 steals. Palma Kaposi and Irene Garrido Perez had three steals each.

Annalese Lamke added eight points and nine rebounds and the Golden Gophers led 20-9 even before the first quarter ended.

Minnesota led 40-16 at the break, holding Cornell to 6-of-21 shooting in the first two quarters. The halftime score was the fewest points the Golden Gophers have allowed in a half this season.

Halley Miklos scored 10 points with four rebounds and Samantha Clement nine points, all from 3-point distance, for Cornell (2-2).