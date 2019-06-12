Benintendi, Cora, Woodward ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game

BOSTON (AP) — Both managers and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi were ejected from Texas' 9-5 win over Boston on Tuesday night.

Benintendi and Red Sox manager Alex Cora were tossed in the fifth inning by first base umpire Vic Carapazza, and Texas manager Chris Woodward was booted by plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the sixth.

Though he was banned by Carapazza, Benintendi was upset initially with Hernandez. He turned and shouted toward home plate after grounding out, and that's when Carapazza tossed him.

"I know that Angel didn't hear me," Benintendi said. "It stinks. We're out there trying to win a game. I want to be a part of it, but can't do that when I'm in here."

Cora came out to argue and got into it with Carapazza and Hernandez near first base before being given his third career ejection. While Cora yelled at both umpires, Benintendi continued to bark from the top step of the dugout.

Hernandez spoke to a pool reporter following the game but said little to explain the ejection.

"He violated the rules of the game," Hernandez said. "I'm not at liberty to discuss anything until I submit the report tomorrow."

A half-inning later, Woodward stormed from the dugout after an overturned call at second base. Asdrubal Cabrera was initially called safe trying to stretch a single into a double, but second base umpire Jordan Baker changed his ruling. Woodward went straight for Hernandez, complaining that he wasn't given enough time to challenge the call. Hernandez let him rant for a moment before giving the first-year manager his first ejection.

"I just want consistency — that's all — from the umpires," Woodward said. "They have a hard job to do. But most umpires give you the ultimatum when it comes down to the 30 seconds. I don't have a 30-second clock in my head — I'm not that gifted."

Hernandez said Woodward apparently didn't hear when he was told time was running out to challenge the call.

"We were not going to review the play once time expired," Hernandez said. "These are rules. It's my job to enforce them."

