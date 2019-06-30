Bezuidenhout wins at Valderrama for 1st European Tour title

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa won the Andalucía Valderrama Masters for his first European Tour title on Sunday.

Bezuidenhout shot an even-par 71 to finish at 10 under for the tournament, six strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and four other players. The 25-year-old South African had five birdies and five bogeys in the final round.

"I'm proud of myself hanging in there today," Bezuidenhout said. "I was nervous. It's a tough golf course, anything can happen, especially those last three holes playing into the wind. I'm really pleased with the way I played and to finish it off is unbelievable."

The other runner-ups included Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France and Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de La Riva. Quiros had the best round of the day with a 5-under 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.

Tournament host Sergio Garcia ended in seventh place after shooting a 1-under 70.

