Bieber shuts down Tigers in Cleveland's 4-0 win

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Detroit. Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Bieber shuts down Tigers in Cleveland's 4-0 win 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed three hits in seven innings, Leonys Martin homered in his return to Detroit and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Thursday.

Bieber (1-0) struck out six with one walk, improving to 8-0 on the road in his young career. Cleveland has won six of seven after taking two of three in this series.

Martin, traded from the Tigers to Cleveland last year, hit a solo homer in the third. He and Carlos Santana had three hits apiece for the Indians.

Spencer Turnbull (0-2) allowed three runs in four innings.

Turnbull struck out the game's first two hitters before Jake Bauers singled, stole second and scored on Santana's single. Martin made it 2-0 with his homer, then added an RBI single in the fourth.

Santana hit an RBI single in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's president of baseball operations, said SS Francisco Lindor (right calf) is making progress. "He's at the point of being able to do everything baseball-wise, from taking groundballs to taking batting practice," Antonetti said. "It's just a question of those more aggressive movements and turns. That's a next step." ... Antonetti said 2B Jason Kipnis (right calf) could join the team on the next trip. He said RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder) is able to throw off a mound now, and he hopes Salazar can be an option for the Indians later this season.

Tigers: OF Nicholas Castellanos missed the game with a toe injury. ... Detroit reinstated OF JaCoby Jones (left shoulder) from the injured list and designated OF Mikie Mahtook for assignment. Mahtook went hitless in 23 at-bats for the Tigers this year.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland heads to Kansas City, where Carlos Carrasco (1-1) starts for the Indians against Brad Keller (1-1) in Friday night's series opener.

Tigers: Detroit's game at Minnesota on Friday night already has been postponed because of expected snow. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 11th.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports