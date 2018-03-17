https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Blackhawks-Sabres-Sum-12761295.php
Blackhawks-Sabres Sum
Updated 4:16 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Chicago
|0
|2
|1—3
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|3—5
First Period_1, Buffalo, Pouliot 13 (Ristolainen, Reinhart), 18:10.
Second Period_2, Chicago, Oesterle 5 (Toews, Kane), 8:15. 3, Buffalo, O'Reilly 20 (Eichel, Reinhart), 11:07 (pp). 4, Chicago, Jurco 4, 14:15.
Third Period_5, Chicago, Toews 20 (Saad, Kane), 0:20. 6, Buffalo, Baptiste 3 (Beaulieu, Antipin), 2:17. 7, Buffalo, Baptiste 4 (Larsson, Scandella), 18:04. 8, Buffalo, Reinhart 19 (O'Reilly), 19:21.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-17-9_38. Buffalo 12-6-14_32.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Berube 2-4-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Buffalo, Johnson 8-11-3 (37-34).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:29.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.
View Comments