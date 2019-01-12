Blackwood returns to lineup and leads Devils over Flyers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Mackenzie Blackwood returned to the lineup after missing three games with an injury and made 32 saves in leading the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Damon Severson, Nico Hischier and Miles Wood scored as the Devils won for the second time in six games and handed the Flyers their ninth loss in the past 10 games (1-7-2)

James Van Riemsdyk and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart gave the Flyers a chance, making 23 saves.

The game between the struggling Eastern Conference teams was a matchup of two young goaltenders who have played well since being called up from the minor leagues because of injuries. The 22-year-old Blackwood is 4-2 in nine games. He has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his nine appearances.

The 20-year-old Hart is 3-5-1 in nine games for the Flyers.

Blackwood, who missed the three games with a lower-body injury and was activated from injured reserve before the matinee, was a little better, especially in the third period when the Flyers played with desperation after falling behind 3-1.

New Jersey never trailed.

Severson gave the Devils the lead at 6:32 of the first period. The defenseman took a pass from Drew Stafford and one-timed a shot from low in the left circle over Hart's shoulder for his sixth goal.

Hischier beat Hart on a breakaway 5:08 into the second period after stealing a pass by Flyers defenseman Travis Sandheim. It was his 13th goal of the season and came 15 seconds after he left the penalty box.

Van Riemsdyk cut the lead to 2-1 with 4:09 left in the period on breakaway, but Wood scored on a rebound 1:18 into the third period. Couturier scored his 16th goal on a breakaway with 2 seconds left in the game.

NOTES: Devils F Marcus Johansson also was back in the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. ... The Flyers are the fourth team in NHL history to use seven goaltenders in one season. ... The previous time the Devils and Flyers started rookie goaltenders was 1987 when Craig Billington was in net against Ron Hextall.

