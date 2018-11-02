Blue Jackets-Sharks Sums
|Columbus
|1 2 1—4
|San Jose
|1 0 0—1
First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 2 (Vlasic, Couture), 11:50. 2, Columbus, Duclair 5 (Murray, Wennberg), 16:30. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 19:49.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Jones 2 (Sedlak, Duclair), 9:15. 4, Columbus, Foligno 4 (Nutivaara), 18:40. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (hooking), 14:31.
Third Period_5, Columbus, Anderson 7, 18:59 (sh). Penalties_Duclair, CBJ, (slashing), 4:59; Dillon, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 4:59; Nash, CBJ, (delay of game), 18:51; Murray, CBJ, (hooking), 19:37.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-8-8_27. San Jose 10-10-25_45.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 3-5-0 (45 shots-44 saves). San Jose, Dell 1-1-2 (26-23).
A_15,879 (17,562). T_2:37.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.