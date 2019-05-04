Toronto Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 4 0 2 0 Choo dh 5 0 1 0
Galvis ss 5 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 6 0 2 0 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0
Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 5 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 0 0 0
Drury rf 5 1 2 0 Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan lf 5 0 1 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
McKnney ph 0 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 43 1 11 0 Totals 38 0 4 0
Toronto 000 000 000 001—1
Texas 000 000 000 000—0

E_Jurado (1), Gallo (1). DP_Toronto 1, Texas 2. LOB_Toronto 12, Texas 7. 2B_Galvis (5), Andrus (8). S_Sogard (2), D.Jansen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 7 1 0 0 2 5
Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 1 0 0 2 1
Hudson W,2-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Giles S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Minor 8 7 0 0 2 9
Martin 1 2 0 0 0 3
Kelley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jurado L,0-1 1 2 1 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_4:00. A_26,179 (49,115).