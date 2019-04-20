https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Blue-Jays-10-Athletics-1-13783065.php
Blue Jays 10, Athletics 1
|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Grssman lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Smoak dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brito ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Canha 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tellez 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Morales 1b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Pinder lf-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Toronto
|001
|512
|001—10
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—
|1
LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Tellez (1), Drury (3), McKinney (6), Grossman (3). HR_Smoak (4), Tellez (4), Drury (2). SB_Sogard (2). SF_McKinney (1), Canha (1). S_Maile (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Shoemaker
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio W,2-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Luciano
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Oakland
|Fiers L,2-2
|3
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Hendriks
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Buchter
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Morales (Drury). WP_Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:05. A_31,140 (46,765).
