Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 3
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Mreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|Boston
|000
|001
|020—
|3
|Toronto
|000
|332
|20x—10
E_Guerrero Jr. (4). DP_Boston 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Boston 10, Toronto 6. 2B_Drury (8). HR_Moreland (13), Devers (5), Bradley Jr. (2), Tellez 2 (8), Grichuk (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez L,4-3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Brewer
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Stroman W,2-6
|6
|5
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Mayza
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Biagini
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
Stroman pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Thornburg (Smoak). WP_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:17. A_14,407 (53,506).
