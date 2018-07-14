https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Blue-Jays-13-Red-Sox-7-13074523.php
Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 7
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Grrl Jr ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Holt 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Solarte 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|A.Diaz pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Morales 1b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|S.Trvis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Leon c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Brdly J cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|13
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|6
|Toronto
|035
|000
|032—13
|Boston
|150
|100
|000—
|7
E_Borucki (1), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Pillar (5). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 11. 2B_Morales (12), Pillar 2 (27), Holt (13), J.Martinez (23), S.Travis (1). 3B_Betts 2 (3). HR_Smoak 2 (16), Smith Jr. (2). SB_Holt (5). SF_Smith Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Borucki
|3
|8
|7
|4
|4
|5
|Petricka W,1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loup H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Axford H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Porcello L,11-4
|2
|7
|8
|8
|4
|2
|Velazquez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelly
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Scott
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
Porcello pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd
Borucki pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
J.Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Kelly (Gurriel Jr.), by Scott (Granderson).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:43. A_37,018 (37,731).
