Blues F Tarasenko leaves game with upper body injury

New York Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov, left and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, both of Russia, chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko left the St. Louis Blues' game against the New York Rangers on Saturday night with an upper body injury and will not return.

Tarasenko played 7 minutes, 53 seconds in the first period and left the ice following his last shift of the period with no visual injury.

He did not return to the Blues' bench to begin the second period.

The Rangers lead the Blues 3-2 heading into the third period.