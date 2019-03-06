Bogdanovic leads late charge to help Pacers sweep past Bulls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Darren Collison added 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 105-96 on Tuesday night.

Indiana was looking to build momentum heading into a crucial 11-game stretch during which the Pacers will play Oklahoma City and Denver twice each and visit Milwaukee, Golden State and Boston.

Chicago was led by Zach LaVine with 27 points. Robin Lopez had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls lost their fifth in a row to Indiana, including all four games this season.

The difference was one decisive fourth-quarter run.

Chicago, which trailed by 16 in the first half, took its only lead of the game when LaVine's dunk made it 86-85 with 7:08 left.

Bogdanovic answered with two free throws before knocking down a 3-pointer. Collison made another 3 and Myles Turner's dunk with 3:58 left gave the Pacers a 95-86 advantage.

Chicago never recovered from the 10-0 spurt, getting no closer than five the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He's had nine or more rebounds in 16 consecutive games. ... The Bulls spent most of the night playing catch-up after opening the game 6 of 23 from the field. ... The Bulls were 4 of 25 on 3s. ... Chicago coach Jim Boylan said Chandler Hutchinson did some light work on his injured right toe and appears to be progressing. Boylan did not provide a possible timeline for Hutchinson's return.

Pacers: Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games. ... Turner finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. Thaddeus Young had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. ... Wesley Matthews scored 10 points. ... Indiana has won six straight home games against the Bulls and swept the season series for the first time since 2001-02. ... The NBA's No. 2 scoring defense ended a six-game streak of allowing 110 or more points. ... Indiana again played without forward Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle).

UP NEXT

Bulls: Close out a back-to-back Wednesday when Philadelphia comes to town.

Pacers: Will try to earn a split in the series when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

