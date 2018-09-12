Braves 4, Giants 1

Atlanta San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna lf 3 1 1 0 Blanco rf 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0 Clbrson pr-3b 3 1 2 2 Lngoria 3b 4 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 0 Slater 1b 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 C.Shaw lf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 1 Ar.Grca c 3 0 1 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 A.Sarez p 1 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 3 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 P.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 Belt ph 1 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 1 6 1

Atlanta 000 120 010—4 San Francisco 000 000 001—1

E_Hanson (5), Slater (3). DP_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 3. LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 4. 2B_Albies (37), Swanson (24), Longoria (22). 3B_Acuna (3). HR_Culberson (11). SF_Inciarte (4). S_Foltynewicz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz W,11-9 9 6 1 1 1 7 San Francisco Suarez L,6-11 6 6 3 3 3 3 Johnson 0 1 0 0 1 0 Blach 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Black 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1

P.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:31. A_35,285 (41,915).