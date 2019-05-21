Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 4 2 3 2 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 0 0
Riley lf 3 1 1 2 Pillar rf 3 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 1 2 1
Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 0 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 1 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 0
Soroka p 3 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Lngoria ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 29 1 2 1
Atlanta 100 002 100—4
San Francisco 000 001 000—1

E_Williamson (1), Donaldson (5). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 1. 2B_Acuna Jr. (6). HR_Acuna Jr. 2 (11), Riley (3), B.Crawford (3). CS_Riley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka W,5-1 8 2 1 1 0 7
Newcomb S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Suarez L,0-1 6 4 3 3 4 5
Vincent 2 2 1 1 1 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:23. A_29,815 (41,915).