Braves 6, Astros 3
Published 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
|Atlanta
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Carrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Gylor lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|To.Kemp cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santana rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|X.Avery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Acuna cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Szuki c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Clbrson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Money 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Adams dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Fsher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tanielu pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Colon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Obregon pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A..Reed ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S.Kzmar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Stssi c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mrsnick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|Atlanta
|002
|100
|120—6
|Houston
|000
|200
|001—3
E_Suzuki (1), Cole (0), White (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Houston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Houston 7. 2B_Suzuki 2 (3), Bregman (2), Reed (4), Federowicz (1). 3B_Gaylor (1), Swanson (1). SB_Santana (5), Adams (1), Swanson (3). CS_Adams (1). SF_Colon (1), White (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Sanchez W, 1-1
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Minter H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vizcaino H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Socolovich
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Houston
|Cole L, 2-1
|5
|7
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McHugh
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Boshers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:46. A_5,229
