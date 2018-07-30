Braves' Newcomb apologizes to team for inflammatory tweets









Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff." "I definitely regret it, for sure," he said. less Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 2 of 3 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff." "I definitely regret it, for sure," he said. less Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 3 of 3 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a ball in from the outfield before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff." "I definitely regret it, for sure," he said. less Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a ball in from the outfield before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Braves' Newcomb apologizes to team for inflammatory tweets 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has apologized to his teammates for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

Newcomb spoke Monday in a meeting attended by players, coaches, manager Brian Snitker and Atlanta staff. Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson said players accepted the apology. Each said tweets made public on Sunday did not represent Newcomb's actions on the team.

Inciarte says Newcomb is "one of the best teammates I've ever had." Swanson says "we've got nothing but love for him."

Newcomb said he spoke Monday with Billy Bean, MLB's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, and intends to meet with Bean when the Braves are in New York this week.

Newcomb's inflammatory tweets emerged after he came within one out of a no-hitter in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball