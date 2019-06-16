Braves pitcher Newcomb hit on back of head by liner, exits

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Sean Newcomb has left the game in a scary scene after being hit in the back of the head by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto.

Newcomb was checked by a trainer and walked off the field under his own power in Atlanta, escorted by two trainers Saturday.

The ball was clocked at 102 mph and caromed off Newcomb's head and sailed into the netting behind the Phillies' dugout on the third base side. Realmuto covered his mouth with both hands as he ran to first base on what went as a ground-rule double.

The play occurred in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Newcomb turned his head as the ball approached and knelt on the mound immediately after getting hit. Catcher Tyler Flowers had him stay down while a trainer and Braves manager Brian Snitker came out to tend to the left-hander.

Touki Toussaint took Newcomb's spot.

