Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring









Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies steals third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an injury after doubling on the play and left the game. less Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies steals third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 2 of 3 Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies pauses after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an injury after doubling on the play and left the game. less Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies pauses after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 3 of 3 Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, stands up after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an injury after doubling on the play and left the game. less Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, stands up after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves will probably miss a couple of games after an early exit because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Albies was pulled for a pinch-hitter Friday night in an 8-5 win at Washington.

The 21-year-old Albies hit an RBI double in the first inning, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being pinch-hit for in the third inning.

Albies played in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. He leads the NL in runs (75), extra-base hits (53), doubles (30) and total bases (211).

Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The Braves are a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball