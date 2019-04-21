https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Brewers-5-Dodgers-0-13783213.php
Brewers 5, Dodgers 0
|Los Angeles
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|A.Brnes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gale c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Andr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|30x—5
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (6), Pina (1). HR_Yelich 2 (13), Braun (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu L,2-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Floro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Anderson W,2-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Claudio H,6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:51. A_40,402 (41,900).
