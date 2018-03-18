Los AngelesMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
C.Utley 2b2100C.Ylich rf2323
Garlick lf1000Bthncrt c1000
Pderson cf4120Broxton cf4110
D.Pters cf1000R.Braun 1b3022
Ma.Kemp lf2011Nat.Orf 3b1110
An.Mora 2b1000Tr.Shaw 3b2000
Grandal c3011Ky.Wren rf1010
Verdugo rf4000Ma.Pina c4011
J.Peter 3b3000Phllips lf4000
D.Slano ss3000O.Arcia ss3110
Gav.Lux ss1000Frnklin ss1000
Ed.Rios 1b3111E.Sgard 2b2100
Bnuelos sp1000W.Wlson 1b1000
L.Raley ph1010Andrson sp1000
W.Smith c1000K.Hiura ph2020
Totals31363Totals327116
Los Angeles210000000—3
Milwaukee20130010x—7

DP_Los Angeles 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Pederson (3), Raley (1), Braun 2 (3), Orf (2), Arcia (5). HR_Rios (3), Yelich (1). CS_Hiura (1). SF_Kemp (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Banuelos L, 0-23 1-366633
Curry2-310002
Fields100000
Cingrani110012
Neal231101
Milwaukee
Anderson W, 1-0653306
Logan H, 1100002
Gallardo110001
Drake100001

HBP_by_Anderson (Utley).

WP_Curry.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:26. A_7,178