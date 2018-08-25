Brooke Henderson leads CP Women's Open, chasing home win

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Brooke Henderson took the lead into the final round of the CP Women's Open, fighting through gusting wind Saturday at Wascana Country Club in pursuit of a breakthrough home victory.

The 20-year-old Canadian star shot a 2-under 70 in clear and cool conditions to reach 14-under 202. Jocelyne Bourassa is the only Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne.

Henderson won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her sixth LPGA Tour title. She again attracted a large gallery, with fans lining the fairways to watch her.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan and American Angel Yin were a stroke back. Hataoka had a 69, and the long-hitting Yin shot 71. Yin played alongside Henderson in the final group.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Parkwas 12 under after a 70. The South Korean star won last week in Indianapolis to match U.S. Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn for the tour victory lead with three.

Su Oh (69) and Austin Ernst (70) were 11 under, and three-time champion Lydia Ko (68) topped the group at 10 under.