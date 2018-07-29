Brown expects new deal with Seahawks to be last of career

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Duane Brown's future a year ago at training camp was filled with uncertainty during a holdout. Ever since his trade to Seattle in the middle of last season, he's been "at peace" with whatever was going to take place.

"Last year at this time I was very anxious and uncertain," Brown said Sunday, a day after signing a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks. "This whole year I've been at peace. I wasn't worried about anything when I showed up for workouts or OTAs. I wasn't worried about what was going on behind the scenes and just controlling what I could control."

The extension means the big left tackle will likely be protecting Russell Wilson's blindside for the rest of Brown's career. He'll turn 33 next month and has spoken repeatedly of wanting Seattle to be the final stop of his career.

Brown's current deal was set to expire after this season, part of the reason he was a holdout from the Houston Texans until Week 8 of last season before being traded to Seattle. Brown said it became clear soon after arriving in Seattle the intensions were to make sure this was his last stop. Those indications were part of why Brown was committed to being part of Seattle's offseason program.

"They communicated that early on and there was no doubt in any of our minds that we would get it done," Brown said. "I wanted to show my commitment to the team and our future by being here. Coming here halfway through the season you want to be here during the offseason, for me, to learn the team more, to have my impact in the locker room, my leadership skills and it was great to do that."

Brown was the first to get an extension among a number of key contributors whose contracts expire after the 2018 season. That group includes linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive end Frank Clark and, most notably, holdout safety Earl Thomas. There have been no signs of a softening between Thomas and the Seahawks as the former All-Pro has sought either a new deal in Seattle or a trade from the Seahawks.

NOTES: Seattle signed WR Marvin Bracy on Sunday. Bracy represented the United States in the 100 meters at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is a three-time U.S. indoor champion in the 60 meters. Bracy returned to football last year signing with Indianapolis during training camp but was released before the season.

