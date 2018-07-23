Browns' Josh Gordon to miss start of training camp

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will miss the start of training camp to focus on his health.

Gordon has been suspended numerous times by the NFL for drug violations. The league says Gordon has not been suspended again.

The 27-year-old receiver says on Twitter he will not be with the team when camp opens this week. Gordon says his absence is "part of my overall health and treatment plan."

Gordon participated in Cleveland's offseason programs. He indicates in his message he plans to return to the team at some point. Gordon says he appreciates the support he has received from the Browns.

General manager John Dorsey says the team will continue to back Gordon. The team plans to place him on the non-football illness list until he's ready to return.

The Browns were counting on Gordon to help them following a 0-16 season.