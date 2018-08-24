Browns' Tyrod Taylor 'doing well' after injuring hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor says on Twitter he's "doing well" after injuring his left hand against Philadelphia.

Taylor was hurt when he fell without contact and landed on his non-throwing hand and wrist in the first quarter of Thursday night's exhibition. Taylor returned, but he remained in the locker room in the second half for treatment and left FirstEnergy Stadium before speaking to the media.

Taylor was expected to undergo more tests Friday. He went on social media to thank Cleveland fans and promised to make good on an appearance commitment.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is expected to provide an update on Taylor, who is starting ahead of Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Mayfield replaced Taylor in the first half and got his first snaps with Cleveland's first-team offense.

The Browns open Sept. 9 against Pittsburgh, and unless he's injured, Taylor will become the 29th different starting quarterback for Cleveland since 1999.

The 29-year-old, who guided Buffalo to the playoffs last season before being traded in March, played five series against the defending Super Bowl champions. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 65 yards in five series — three after he returned from the injury.

In three games, Taylor is 20 of 28 for 186 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Mayfield was disappointed in his performance but again showed poise against Philadelphia's pass rush. In five series, he went 8 of 12 for 76 yards and threw an interception.

"He did not blink," Jackson said of the Heisman Trophy winner. "He was ready to go, and that is what you want. We did not change anything in our offense. We went out there and played. We expect him to make plays, and he did."

