Bruins-Hurricanes Sums

Boston 0 2 2—4 Carolina 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (tripping), 1:18; Niederreiter, CAR, (slashing), 10:35; Coyle, BOS, (interference), 12:19.

Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 7 (Marchand, Krug), 4:46 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 7 (Pastrnak), 18:34 (pp). Penalties_Carolina bench, served by Williams (too many men on the ice), 4:28; McKegg, CAR, (interference), 18:10.

Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 8 (Pastrnak), 10:32. 4, Boston, Marchand 7 (Bergeron, Krejci), 17:43. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-8-4_23. Carolina 13-4-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 12-5 (24 shots-24 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 3-2 (22-19).

A_19,041 (18,680). T_2:33.

Referees_Francis Charron, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.