Bruins-Lightning Sums
Published 10:05 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Boston
|2
|1
|0—3
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (McQuaid, Krug), 3:07. 2, Boston, Backes 12 (Krug, Marchand), 10:54 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (interference), 10:41.
Second Period_3, Boston, Ril.Nash 14 (Ric.Nash, Krug), 12:33 (pp). Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 6:41; Sergachev, TB, (high sticking), 12:23; Acciari, BOS, (interference), 13:23; Schaller, BOS, (roughing), 13:23; Dotchin, TB, (roughing), 13:23; Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 15:50.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (high sticking), 13:16.
Shots on Goal_Boston 12-8-7_27. Tampa Bay 5-9-9_23.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 30-11-4 (23 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 40-14-3 (27-24).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:22.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Trent Knorr.