Bruins-Lightning Sums

Boston 1 0 1—2 Tampa Bay 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 20 (Cave), 2:04. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 21 (Kucherov, Johnson), 14:59. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (hooking), 18:50.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (tripping), 7:04.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 9 (Girardi, Killorn), 2:40. 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 5, 4:03 (sh). 5, Boston, Krejci 3 (Backes, Pastrnak), 18:15. Penalties_Domingue, TB, served by Miller, (delay of game), 3:49.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-12-12_35. Tampa Bay 15-6-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 6-6-2 (30 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 12-4-0 (35-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.