Bruins-Maple Leafs Sums

Boston 0 2 0—2 Toronto 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Dermott 1 (Marner), 17:44. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 18 (Marchand, Krug), 3:39 (pp). 3, Toronto, Ozhiganov 1 (Marner, Gauthier), 13:06. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 19 (Krug, Marchand), 14:22. 5, Toronto, Leivo 4 (Marleau, Ennis), 18:38 (pp). Penalties_Lindholm, TOR, (hooking), 1:55; Toronto bench, served by Gauthier (too many men on the ice), 10:48; Bjork, BOS, (tripping), 16:58.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Hyman 4 (Tavares, Marner), 18:25. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-18-12_40. Toronto 9-9-13_31.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 8-3-2 (30 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Andersen 13-7-0 (40-38).

A_19,286 (18,819). T_2:26.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Andrew Smith.