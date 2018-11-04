Bruins-Predators Sums

Boston 0 0 0—0 Nashville 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 4 (Bonino, Ellis), 14:49. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (hooking), 12:02; Weber, NSH, (hooking), 14:56; Acciari, BOS, (hooking), 17:10; Marchand, BOS, served by Heinen, (high sticking), 19:58; Marchand, BOS, served by Heinen, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:58; Marchand, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:58.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hartman, NSH, (hooking), 4:18; Fiala, NSH, (hooking), 8:51; Salomaki, NSH, (interference), 17:47; Kampfer, BOS, (tripping), 19:56.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-10-6_26. Nashville 15-8-17_40.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 4-1-2 (40 shots-39 saves). Nashville, Rinne 5-1-0 (26-26).

A_17,535 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.